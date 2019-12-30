'Bachelor' star Peter Weber recalls sexual encounter with Hannah Brown: 'I don't like that it defines me'

“Bachelor” star Peter Weber doesn’t want to be defined by his sex life.

After making headlines last year for having sex with “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown four times in a windmill in Greece, Weber is ready to move on from the incident.

“A whole part of my life has just been blown up in the public,” Weber said in a new interview with People magazine. “My private life is my private life… and I don’t like that it defines me.”

“I understand that it came out… And I know people have had fun with it and I guess it’s a good thing that I’ve been laid-back and easygoing about it. But there’s so much more to me than just a windmill. And I’m ready for that to be left in the past,” the 28-year-old continued.

Weber hopes that the incident doesn’t define his future love life — stating, “Out of respect for hopefully my future wife that I want to find, we just need to move on.”

Weber was ultimately left heartbroken by Brown when she chose Jed Wyatt over him in the season finale of “The Bachelorette.” Brown and Wyatt eventually split after it was revealed that Wyatt was romantically involved with another woman during his time on the show.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Brown shared a list of “Goals & Intentions” for 2020 — and looking for love made the cut.

“LOVE. I still want it. The real kind,” the recent “Dancing with the Stars” winner wrote down on her list. In her Story, she noted that she was “Feeling hopeful and grateful for the year to come.”

Alongside love, Brown also listed self-care, making new friends, getting healthy and not giving up on her dreams as top priorities for the upcoming year.

“Don’t give up on dreams. Work hard. Feel good enough. Feel capable enough. Don’t settle. Believe you deserve it all. Give back. Be kind. Be strong. Don’t take s---. Be a leader. Learn from others. Gain wisdom. Get out of your comfort zone. Take chances. Stay hopeful,” she concluded the list.