'Bachelor' star Peter Weber reveals face injury scar two months after fall

Peter Weber is on the mend and back at work.

The new "Bachelor" star, who just finished filming the latest season of ABC dating show, returned to his day job as a pilot and showed off his almost-healed forehead scar.

The 28-year-old shared a video Wednesday on social media of himself in his uniform.

“Feels good to be back in the sky! Needed that, skies of Virginia, my home state,” Weber said. “About to knock out, may or may not order Dominos before, but don’t judge. All right, night guys.”

His face injury above his eyebrow looked almost healed. Two months ago, Weber fell and cut his head while playing golf while filming in Costa Rica for the show. He needed stitches, which delayed production for a short time.

“Bachelor” host Chris Harrison confirmed to Fox News at the time that “Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, although he did get stitches, he’s 100 percent OK and production is already back underway."

Harrison said, "He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of."

Weber teased his season in an Instagram post last week. “Just got back from two months of the most insane journey ever. ... Told my boy everything and he can’t believe it!” Weber captioned the snap of himself cradling his four-legged friend.

Last week, ABC rolled out its “Bachelor” trailer, in which the infamous windmill of the Brown-Weber fantasy suite sleepover made an expected appearance. Brown said the two had sex in the windmill four times after admitting she was previously “a little dishonest” when she said they did the deed only twice.

The season teaser also featured Brown "returning" to the show and talking intimately with Weber on a couch. “I’m so confused right now. What are you doing here?” Weber asked.

“I’m making decisions for my heart,” Brown said. “Because I know there’s still something there. And I would do anything for a relationship.”

Season 24 of “The Bachelor” premieres Jan. 6 on ABC.

