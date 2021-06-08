'Bachelor': Who could be up for the hosting gig now that Chris Harrison is out?

Chris Harrison is out from the "Bachelor" several months after being embroiled in a racism scandal.

The star, 49, announced in February that he’d be temporarily "stepping aside" from the franchise, but said that he planned to return to his duties at some point – however, now, he's done for good.

Just last week, it was reported that he would not return to "Bachelor in Paradise" and that the show would instead be hosted by a rotating group of comedians.

With Harrison out, here’s a look at some of the people that could replace him as the host of the "Bachelor" franchise:

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland

Former "Bachelorette" contestant Wells Adams and his fiancée Sarah Hyland are certainly in the running given that their relationship – though not formed on any of the "Bach" shows – is one of the higher-profile relationships for a franchise alum.

Adams, 37, competed for fan-favorite JoJo Fletcher’s heart in Season 12 of "The Bachelorette" in 2016 but ultimately ended up in a relationship with Hyland, 30, in 2017.

Hyland is best known for starring in "Modern Family" as Haley Dunphy, the daughter of Phil and Claire Dunphy. According to IMDb, she only has two upcoming film roles, meaning she may have time to add a hosting gig to the mix.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe

Dynamic duo and "Bach" franchise alums Tayisha Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe already have a head start on the competition as they’re set to co-host the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette."

Bristowe, 35, competed on "The Bachelor" in early 2015 before serving as "The Bachelorette" later that year. She’s currently engaged to fellow alum Jason Tartick.

Adams, 30, made her first appearance in the franchise as a contestant on "The Bachelor" in early 2019. She then appeared in "Bachelor in Paradise" and was 2020’s "Bachelorette" after replacing Clare Crawley. She is currently engaged to Zac Clark.

JoJo Fletcher

A fan favorite, Fletcher, has also filled in for Harrison before.

In December 2020, she appeared as a host of "The Bachelorette" for two episodes of the show’s 16th season when Tayshia Adams was starring.

The 30-year-old reality star is currently engaged to Jordan Rodgers, brother of football pro Aaron Rodgers. Seeing as to how they met on the show, it’s possible that Fletcher’s beau joins her as host.

Emmanuel Acho

Like several others on this list, Emmanuel Acho has filled in for Harrison in the past.

The former football star and current sports analyst, 30, hosted the Season 25 "After the Final Rose" episode of "The Bachelor," which was the first episode Harrison did not appear in.

The hosting gig came as a bit of a surprise considering he had not appeared in the franchise before, but it lends itself to the possibility that fans could see more of him onscreen in the future – though he did say that he doesn’t "believe in cancel culture" when previously asked if Harrison should be axed permanently.

Colton Underwood

One of the more talked-about contestants in recent weeks, Colton Underwood could become a staple of the franchise and serve as the host.

In 2018, he appeared as a contestant on both "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" before serving as the star of 2019’s season of "The Bachelor," which ultimately paired him with Cassie Randolph.

However, the star has been at the center of controversy himself lately after an unfriendly breakup with Randolph resulted in her filing a restraining order against the 29-year-old star in 2020. Earlier this year, Underwood came out as gay.

Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay is another fan favorite that could potentially take over the reins when it comes to hosting.

Since her historic turn as the first Black star of "The Bachelorette," Lindsay, 36, has made a name for herself serving as a correspondent for "Extra."

In fact, Lindsay was involved in Harrison’s downfall. While performing an interview with the star on "Extra," Harrison defended the actions of "Bachelor" contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who attended an Antebellum-themed party in 2018. The interview sparked backlash for Harrison and it led to his departure.

Michael Strahan

Former NFL star Michael Strahan is another popular television personality that could pop up as a potential host for the program.

Strahan, 49, famously served as a co-host of "Live! with Kelly and Michael" alongside Kelly Ripa for many years before exiting.

In 2018, he began working as a host of a "Good Morning America" companion show with Sara Haines and Keke Palmer, which was canceled in 2020.

David Spade

"Saturday Night Live" alum David Spade has become known for taking playful jabs at the "Bach" franchise on Twitter and during appearances on late-night talk shows.

Despite what some may feel is a disdain for the show, Spade, 56, actually seems to be a fan of the franchise, as he is reportedly among the comedians set to host "Bachelor in Paradise" and was the first to close a deal to do so.

