'Bachelorette' couple JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers talk relationship struggles post-show

"Bachelorette" couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodger have been engaged since 2016 and are currently planning their wedding but the road to marriage wasn't an easy one.

The former reality TV couple spoke to Fox News about how difficult it was to transition from living in a "bubble" on a dating show to everyday life where they were under intense "pressure" from fans to make it work.

"You come off a show where you're kind of in a bubble," Rodgers, 32, recalled while promoting their partnership with AutoTrader. "You never really were forced to argue or disagree so you have to learn how to communicate. In our first year, we had terrible ups and downs. We had high highs and we had low lows."

"I think we've done a good job through our different phases over the last five years, continuing to grow and learning how to communicate," the college sports commentator added.

Fletcher, 30, revealed their main rule is to always have respect for one another even when in an argument.

"I always say you need to just have respect when you're communicating. You can disagree respectfully. You can fight healthy and fight respectfully. But as long as you obviously have that love and respect for one another, I think that's super, super important," she told Fox News.

The couple agreed that one of the hardest things that they had to face post "Bachelorette" was the public scrutiny and lack of privacy.

"It's a month after the show and you're in a disagreement or you look unhappy at the grocery store, click, click, someone takes a picture and now there's a big news story," Rodgers described.

"[Criticism] is a hard thing to try and block out," Fletcher admitted. "And so you hear all these things [on social media] and your instinct is to believe it without relying on your partner and so we've learned to give each other the benefit of the doubt."

Fletcher and Rodgers are currently in the middle of trying to rearrange their wedding plans after having to postpone during the pandemic.

The pair revealed their venue still won't allow more than 10 people for an event so they might have to reschedule again.

"We want our friends and our families to feel comfortable traveling and enjoying the day," Fletcher said. So, they're taking the developments in stride and continue to remain hopeful.