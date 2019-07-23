David Spade opens up about deaths of Kate Spade, other ‘close friends’: ‘People started going right and left’

David Spade has endured a lot of loss throughout the years.

The actor and comedian spoke openly about the death of his sister-in-law, fashion designer Kate Spade, who died over a year ago this past June.

“Katy was so funny,” David, 55, told the New York Times in an interview published Monday. “I don’t know if agoraphobic is the word, but she didn’t like to mingle a lot; she’d have people at her house and she was always so funny.”

“I feel like Katy wouldn’t have done it, five minutes later,” he added. “But these things happen and there’s no going back.”

Kate took her own life on June 5, 2018, in her Park Avenue apartment. Her death was ruled a suicide by hanging and according to her husband Andy, the fashion mogul had battled intense anxiety and depression in the months leading up to her death. She was 55.

During his interview with the Times, Spade also touched on the myriad of sudden deaths he has grieved since his teenage years. Spade’s stepfather killed himself when the actor was just 15 years old, and Spade revealed that some of his “close friends” had also tragically died throughout his high school and college years.

Kate’s death had such an impact on Spade, he honored her with a $1000,000 donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness following the shocking news which rocked the world. During an appearance on “Good Morning America” a month after Kate’s death, Spade said the impact on the family had been “very tough.”

Adding to Spade’s strife, his friend and opening act, comedian Brody Stevens also took his life in February. He was 48.

The LAPD confirmed to Fox News at the time that the funnyman was found hanging in his home around 1 p.m. local time.

“People just started going right and left, and I would sit and stare at a wall,” David said. “I just said, ‘OK, I guess I’ll cross my fingers that it doesn’t happen to everyone.’ And more people would go.”

Additionally, Spade revealed he still receives hate comments on social media from users regarding the death of Chris Farley, Spade’s “Saturday Night Live” pal and “Tommy Boy” co-star who was 33 when he died of a drug overdose in 1997.

“The first couple times it was rough, but now it’s the standard burn. I wish I didn’t get that three times a week,” Spade lamented referencing that many of the horrible comments wish he had died instead of Farley.

Spade said he believes the ill-advised remarks are from fans who don’t want to see him perform sans Farley.

“But do you just stop doing what you’re doing because of a tragedy?” he asked. “You have to go, ‘Well, I still like doing this.’ Some people won’t be interested. But I did three sitcoms after that. It wasn’t totally horrible.”

“I don’t want to say I’m immune to it, but there’s a way you just have to learn to shut off the tear valve. It’s just too brutal,” Spade added.