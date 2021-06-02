Chris Harrison not returning to 'Bachelor in Paradise' following scandal: reports

Chris Harrison has reportedly lost another gig in the fallout of his scandal.

The star, 49, will not be returning to his hosting duties on the show "Bachelor in Paradise," according to multiple reports.

He had previously stepped aside from his hosting duties for "The Bachelorette" after defending a contestant that attended an Antebellum-themed party, but his future with the franchise's other entries was unclear.

Insiders told Variety that the show will be hosted by a cadre of celebrity comedians including "Saturday Night Live" alum David Spade.

‘BACHELOR’ HOST CHRIS HARRISON SPEAK SOUT AFTER STEPPING ASIDE FROM SHOW: ‘I MADE A MISTAKE’

Names of other comedians have been tossed around, but Spade's deal is the only one that has closed, according to the outlet. Additionally, the show will not be hosted by alums like the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette," which will see Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe take the reigns.

A source told Page Six that Spade was approached because "the producers want to put some fun in the show. They think it’s become too serious."

CHRIS HARRISON SAYS HE PLANS TO HOST ‘BACHELOR’ FRANCHISE AGAIN IN FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE STEPPING ASIDE

Fox News has reached out to reps for "Bachelor in Paradise," Harrison and Spade.

Trouble began for Harrison back in Feb. when he addressed resurfaced photos of "Bachelor" contestant Rachael Kirkconnell attending the pre-abolition-themed party.

In an interview with former "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay, who is a Black woman, he came to Kirkconnell's defense.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion," he said at the time. "Because I have seen some stuff online — this judge, jury, executioner thing — where people are just tearing this girl’s life apart and diving into, like, her parents, her parents’ voting record," he added, "It’s unbelievably alarming to watch this. I haven’t heard Rachael speak on this yet. And until I actually hear this woman have a chance to speak, who am I to say any of this?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Harrison later apologized for his comments. Whether he will return to "The Bachelor" remains unclear.