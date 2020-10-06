Colton Underwood's ex Cassie Randolph gets restraining order against 'Bach' alum extended: report

Cassie Randolph's restraining order against ex Colton Underwood, former star of "The Bachelor" has reportedly been extended.

The two appeared together on the dating competition show last year and ended up together, but things have turned sour since then after they broke up in the spring.

Last month, Randolph, 25, filed for a restraining order against Underwood, citing harassment, stalking and unsettling text messages, per TMZ, who obtained court docs.

Now, according to Us Weekly, the court order has been extended until Nov. 6, the date of their next hearing.

The outlet reports attorneys for Underwood, 28, and Randolph told the judge that the exes are "trying to resolve" the issues between them "amicably" during a hearing on Tuesday.

Reps for Randolph and Underwood did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Earlier in the day, the outlet reported that Randolph had filed a police report claiming the former "Bach" star attached a tracking device to her car after they broke up in April.

"It was her intention to first try and work through this process privately in a manner that gives both her and Colton safety, security and respect," said Bryan Freedman, Randolph's attorney to Us. "We are confident this is possible."

When Randolph filed for the restraining order, Underwood was reportedly ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her house, car and workplace, as well as to cease contact "either directly or indirectly" with the former reality star.

The split seemed amicable at first, as an Instagram post from Randolph said that they planned to "remain a part of each others lives."