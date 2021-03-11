Chris Harrison's replacement Emmanuel Acho discusses his possible return: 'I don't believe in cancel culture'

Chris Harrison's temporary replacement is speaking up about whether or not he'd like to see the former "Bachelor" host ever return to his role following his recent racism controversy.

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho announced on Twitter in late February that he will be taking on the role of host for the series' "After the Final Rose" ceremony after Harrison stepped aside.

In his first interview post-scandal, Harrison shared his interest in returning to the ABC franchise, but only time will tell if that will be a possibility. Acho appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Wednesday in which he discussed where Harrison went wrong.

"Chris Harrison, he was — as he would admit — was ignorant and he was arrogant in saying that, 'Well, in 2018, what Rachel Kirkconnel did wasn’t that bad,' Chris Harrison’s words, not necessarily my own," said Acho. "And we’ve all kind of acknowledged and called to the attention, ‘No, no, no, in 2018 it was just as bad. We are more aware now, but 2018, acknowledging and dressing in the attire of an Antebellum south plantation is just as bad as it is right now today."

When Colbert asked Acho if he believes Harrison should be "dismissed for good" over the controversy, or if it's instead "an opportunity for education and redemption?" Acho hinted he wouldn't like to see Harrison canceled.

"I don't believe in cancel culture," Acho responded. "I do believe in accountability. I think right now he is taking accountability for his actions. For every action there is an equal and opposite reacts and that can be a law of Newton or that can just be basic common sense. [Harrison] had an action and he is currently dealing with the reaction from that."

Acho, also a Fox Sports analyst, said Harrison's return should really come down to what's in the best interests of the show, its producers and cast.

"Should he return to that role, you have to decide, what’s in the best interests of Chris Harrison? What’s in the best interest of the show and the executive producers, but also, what’s in the best interest of the cast? They’re trying to commit to diversity, they had their first Black bachelor, what’s in the best interest of all three of those primary parties at play, and make the decision that serves the most good."

Just last week, Harrison apologized on "Good Morning America" to past "Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay. It was Harrison's words to Lindsay during an "Extra" interview last month that resulted in his racism controversy.

"I am not a victim here. I made a mistake and I own that. Racism, oppression, these are big, dynamic problems and they take serious work and I am committed to that work," Harrison said in the interview.

Harrison said he's since been speaking with a "race educator and strategist" as well as Dr. Michael Eric Dyson. He also voiced his interest in returning to the franchise in the future.

"I plan to be back and I want to be back. This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done and I am excited to be a part of that change," Harrison said.