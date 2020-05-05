Wells Adams finds 'silver lining' of quarantining with Sarah Hyland, says it reaffirms their engagement

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Wells Adams said that his coronavirus quarantine has only reaffirmed his decision to marry “Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland.

The star spoke in a recent interview with Us Weekly in which he talked about how things have been going while stuck inside with Hyland and admitted that, although there have been some hiccups, he feels like he’s found a “silver lining” in being with her through all this.

“If anything it’s, like, reconfirmed that I made a good decision,” Adams, 35, told the outlet. “I mean, it’s obviously been — this whole thing has been scary and anxiety-ridden just because you don’t know the future — but it’s been nice spending a lot of time with her.”

He went on to note that, had the COVID-19 pandemic not happened, he would have been away for most of the summer rather than getting to spend all day with Hyland.

“If this had never happened, I would have been working on a different project and then ‘[Bachelor in] Paradise,’” he said. “I would have been gone for basically the entire summer. So, you got to silver-lining this thing or glass half-full. It’s been nice to get to spend a bunch of time with my fiancée.”

He added: “If we can get through this then we should be getting married. Weirdly enough, we quarantine really well together.”

Adams said that, during their many weeks of quarantine, he and Hyland have had only one fight, which he says was sparked by her when she “stole the last piece of the puzzle.” He also made sure to note that quarantining together is likely a lot easier for them since they don’t have any kids to take care of or entertain.

Fortunately for the couple, they hadn’t started planning their wedding when the pandemic struck. Therefore, there’s nothing really to postpone. However, he said that it will likely put them behind schedule given that they’re unable to really plan anything during the pandemic.

Hyland and Adams announced their engagement last July after their romance began in 2017.