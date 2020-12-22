'Bachelorette' star Tayshia Adams' season finale reveals winner

SPOILER ALERT

"Bachelorette" star Tayshia Adams has made her choice.

The long-running ABC franchise has had a relatively tumultuous season having been rocked by a production delay due to coronavirus and even a swapping-out of the leading lady in an unprecedented turn of events.

However, the season came to a traditional close when Adams accepted a proposal from Zac Clark.

As can be expected, however, the episode was still ripe with drama, including Adams planting a kiss on Ben Smith, per Us Weekly, and breaking things off with Ivan Hall in the name of her religious background.

'THE BACHELORETTE'S TAYSHIA ADAMS REFLECTS ON SEASON IN EMOTIONAL POST: 'FEELING EXTRA GRATEFUL'

At a rose ceremony, the reality star passed the coveted flowers on to Zac and Ben.

Ben then met Adams' family and faced skepticism from her father, but ultimately, Adams revealed that she had strong feelings for the man.

Zac, however, wowed Adams' clan, which was eventually followed by a discussion between the star and her father regarding her romantic past, and his hopes for her to not go through similar heartache in the future.

Adams struggled on a date with Zac as her fear of getting remarried crept up on her, the outlet reports, but he was able to smooth things over before the outing ended.

'BACHELORETTE' CLARE CRAWLEY ENGAGED TO DALE MOSS, TAYSHIA ADAMS BREAKS SILENCE

Tayshia then made a tough call and broke things off with Ben, though she admitted she truly wanted to give their relationship another chance, but the stars hadn't aligned and timing wasn't on their side.

Eventually, Zac popped the question and Adams said "yes."

The bride-to-be told her beau that what she feels for him is "more than" love.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s this wild, wild love that I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe, and you have truly just made me believe there doesn’t need to be flaws, and that I deserve a love with a man that won’t run away," she said. "You’ve truly woken up my heart, and yes, it is real. I feel it too."

Zac said he felt similarly.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The other night when we were talking, you spoke about this idea of someone choosing you, and I can’t picture another day, another moment without you in my life," gushed the reality star. "And if you’ll let me, I’m going to choose you right now. I’m going to choose you tomorrow morning. I’m going to choose you next week and next year. I’m going to choose you forever, because I love you."