Michael Strahan seemingly closes famous tooth gap, sparks speculation it's an elaborate April Fools' prank

Either Michael Strahan had his famous tooth gap fixed or he’s playing an incredibly elaborate April Fools’ prank.

The "Good Morning America" host shocked the world on Wednesday when he posted a video of himself at Smile Design, a dentist’s office in Manhattan, in which he reveals he finally got the signature gap in his two upper front teeth filled in by way of a cosmetic procedure.

The former NFL player explains in the video that he did not tell anyone that he planned to get the procedure done for fear of friends and fans convincing him not to go through with it. However, he says that he wanted to do it "for myself."

"Here’s the moment… 50 years in the making, here we go. Let’s do it," he says in the video, which he captioned "#GoodbyeGap."

The video ends with Strahan all smiles as he shows off his new gap-less grin. However, everything in the video may not be what it seems. It didn’t take long before people on social media noted that the TV personality’s video comes suspiciously close to April Fools’ Day.

In fact, when "Good Morning America" co-host Lara Spencer covered the video during Wednesday’s episode, she made sure to note that it could be a prank, but that Strahan is currently on vacation until next week, alleging that meant she couldn’t find out the answer until he returns.

Furthermore, E! News spoke to Strahan’s doctor, Dr. Lee Gause, who hailed the benefits of cosmetic dentistry and noted that closing a gap like Strahan’s is easy to do. However, he declined to comment on whether or not the TV personality’s new smile is permanent or temporary.

If the change is real, it would be a major departure from the way Strahan has talked about his famous tooth gap in the past. In 2012, he revealed to Elle that he considered getting the gap closed years ago but ultimately decided against it.

"There's so much pressure to be perfect. You can fix everything now. For me, I made the conscious effort to say 'This is who I am.' I'm not perfect. I don't want to try to be perfect," he said at the time. "At this point, I don't think my kids would recognize me without it. They'd be like, 'Who is this stranger in the house? Call 911!'"

Days prior to sharing the video, Strahan took to Twitter to speak out in favor of other celebrities with tooth gaps.

"I rock my gap with pride! It’s who I am! Which of my friends do you think can rock it with me??? 😂😂 swipe right. @anthonyanderson you are missing out my brotha! #ItDoesntFitEveryone," he wrote.

It seems like curious fans will just have to wait until Strahan returns to "Good Morning America" next week to find out for sure if he actually went through with the procedure.