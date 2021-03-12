Chris Harrison replaced on 'Bachelorette' by Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tayshia Adams for upcoming season

"The Bachelorette" has found a pair of new hosts following Chris Harrison's exit from the franchise.

Past stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will host the upcoming season of "Bachelorette," ABC and Warner Horizon execs said on Friday.

"Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette," read a statement given to E! News. "We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season."

The franchise has come under fire in recent years for its lack of Black representation. Harrison's exit came after a tense conversation about race between himself and past Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay as well.

"As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks," the statement continued.

They added: "These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world."

Harrison, 49, met backlash last month when he and Lindsay, 35, discussed Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant on the current season of "The Bachelor."

Kirkconnell was deemed problematic when photos of her attending an Antebellum-themed party resurfaced, especially considering she was competing for the heart of Matt James, a Black lead.

During their interview, Harrison defended Kirkconnell estimated that "50 million people" attended such parties in 2018.

He has since apologized for what he said and announced a temporary departure from the franchise. Emmanuel Acho will serve as host of "The Bachelor: After the Final Rose" special.

Bristowe, 35, first appeared on "The Bachelor" as a contestant in 2015. She was the star of "The Bachelorette" the same year.

Adams, 30, was a contestant during 2019's season of "The Bachelor" before appearing on "Bachelor in Paradise." She became the star of "The Bachelorette" last year.