‘Bachelor’ alum Cassie Randolph calls out show’s ‘editing’ amid Colton Underwood split: ‘A little irritated’

Cassie Randolph does not seem to be happy with the folks cutting footage of “The Bachelor” following her breakup with former head man Colton Underwood.

She made her feelings known after an appearance on “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” on Monday in which she got candid with show host and executive producer Chris Harrison about her split from Underwood, telling Harrison the former pair – who broke up in May – were “still going through” it.

However, Randolph’s remarks to Harrison were met with criticism from people who believed her to be too forthcoming with her details surrounding the breakup and felt she was disrespecting Underwood by spilling the beans.

"So, I'm a little irritated about a few things right now," Randolph began in a post shared to her Instagram Story on Monday. "Just watched the Bachelor interview that they aired and I feel like I'm speaking to no one when... I've said this a million times, you guys cannot judge something that you know is edited and know nothing about."

"In fact, I went on there telling them that I didn't want to talk about it and I wouldn't talk about it," she continued as she briefly delved into some of the other topics she said she discussed with Harrison including a new tattoo, school, as well as “reminiscing on Trista's season."

"Believe it or not, there's so much more to me than just my past relationship, and I think that's why I'm annoyed,” Randolph stated.

The California native said she had received “nasty” messages from haters telling her how “rude” she was to Underwood and “how disrespectful of you to go and talk about your relationship and give so many details with Colton not being there, like, you terrible person.'”

“When, if you watch the interview, I said absolutely nothing. Like, absolutely nothing," Randolph pressed. “That's not what it's about, that's not what it was supposed to be about.”

She added that her diatribe was “just a reminder not to draw conclusions on someone or something that you know nothing about."

Regarding her past relationship with Underwood, Randolph called their time together “really great” and said the former pair “got along really well.”

She added that Underwood’s coronavirus diagnosis and battle “had nothing to do with [their] breakup at all."

"I think, if anything, that whole experience of him having COVID-19 and being with my family kind of made us closer even," she declared.

ABC did not have a comment when reached by Fox News.