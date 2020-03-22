Colton Underwood's girlfriend Cassie Randolph gives update on his health amid fight with coronavirus

Colton Underwood is being well taken care of.

The former "Bachelor" star, 28, recently announced that he'd tested positive for coronavirus, and now, his girlfriend Cassie Randolph is updating fans on his condition.

Randolph, 24, opened up about caring for Underwood on her Instagram story on Saturday.

"Colton is feeling a little bit better, he's napping right now," Randolph said to the camera. "He's still on the third story in his only little area. He told me that he still has some tightness in his chest and feels tired and kind of groggy..."

Randolph also shared a few videos of Underwood as she cared for him. The first was a short clip of him sleeping while she checked in on him.

"CHeck in time on my quarantine patient..." she wrote over the video. "Passed OUT."

The next video featured Underwood awake and taking in some fresh air – on the roof of the home he's been staying in.

"Spotted. a wild @coltonunderwood," read the video's text. Randolph could be heard making jokes comparing Underwood to Rapunzel in the video.

Also on her Instagram story, the reality star revealed that each time she checks in on Underwood, she elects to "disinfect" herself. Entertainment Tonight obtained photos of the message.

She also explained that she has "no idea" how Underwood contracted the virus.