Former 'Bach' contestant Cassie Randolph says it's 'been an awful few months' since Colton Underwood split

Cassie Randolph has been having a rough go.

The former "Bachelor" contestant had, until recently, been dating Colton Underwood, who starred in her season of the reality dating competition, but the two split in May.

Now, Randolph, 25, has addressed her time since the breakup in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday.

The post contained a photo of Randolph smiling while relaxing on the beach.

"The last 2 years I’ve been thrust into a spotlight after living a fairly normal life. Since then, I’ve been trying to learn how to navigate my life changes while also trying to cling to who I am," she began. "I used to think a platform would give me a voice, but in many ways a platform takes your voice. For someone like me it’s been paralyzing."

The former reality star said that she's had to face "constant drama, fake articles and nasty" messages, comments and rumors since stepping into show business.

She also noted that it takes "incredible mental strength" to ignore such comments that come from people that watched the show, which she implied was heavily edited.

"Sometimes I want to just say what I want & forget my sensitive side that strives to do the 'right thing', be calm & rational, be kind, think of others first etc," she continued. "I feel like saying: ok all you mother ffers hating on me for my breakup-please stop. It’s been an awful few months for ME trying to go thru it. I’m STILL going thru it. It’s hard enough w/out your know-it-all comments. You literally know nothing so go away."

Randolph noted that she feels selfish for being frustrated considering other matters like coronavirus and the Black Live Matter movement have taken center stage, all of which has put her "personal problems in perspective."

"Hence, the reason I decided (against advice) to cancel contracts & delete [Instagram] for 30 days. The break, tho short, was amazing," she said. "What did I do? I read a LOT, got a tattoo, caught up with friends, attended 2 protests, finished 60 HOURS OF SIMUCASE, re-evaluated my dreams and goals, went surfing, dyed my own hair, played my guitar, got out my sewing machine...lived in the moment."

The influencer reminded fans that "life is short," and encouraged them to not "feel regret."

"Always be learning, always be growing," she urged. "Ok, I’m done. A bit all over the place, but I’m forcing myself not to overthink. Thx to the majority of u who’ve been kind & sent concerned messages. It means more than u know."

She concluded: "[I love you] all (minus the trolls)."

While Randolph and Underwood, 28, previously confirmed their split, reconciliation rumors were sparked when the two were spotted together getting tattoos with friends.