Colton Underwood says his coronavirus symptoms are 'under control'

Colton Underwood is on the mend after revealing he tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The former "Bachelor" star, 28, initially said the virus was "kicking my a**" but now, after taking some medicine and getting some rest, Underwood is recovering well.

“I’ll be fine,” he told "Bachelor" host Chris Harrison and girlfriend Lauren Zima on his Instagram Live “Group Date” show. “I’m lucky enough to have it under control for the most part.”

“Other than that, for me, the fever was gone within two days, but I’ve been taking Tylenol and staying on that,” Underwood described.

The hosts asked which symptom was the most intense and he confessed the “shortness of breath is the most crippling one, and for me at least, the most challenging one.”

As for how he contracted the virus, Underwood has no idea but is extremely thankful to able to recover with his girlfriend Cassie Randolph at her parents' house in Huntington Beach, Calif.

“I would say if I wouldn’t be here with the Randolphs, with Cassie and her family, I wouldn’t be good,” Underwood admitted. “Even here at times it gets challenging and you feel sort of lonely. But they’ve been amazing and supporting, we’re all in this together and that’s not only us as a family, us a nation and as a world.”

Underwood said he's been isolated on the third floor of the house and Cassie, 24, brings him food and medicine after which, Cassie sanitizes herself down.

“We’re here with my family," she said on social media. "We’ve been doing the social distancing and been quarantining ourselves for the past week now. Now we all can’t leave the house."

“We’re trying to one, stay positive, two, take a lot of vitamins, and get a lot of sleep.”

Underwood is one of several celebrities to contract the novel virus, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Kristofer Hivju.