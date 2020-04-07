Colton Underwood says he has 'made a full recovery' from coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Colton Underwood is feeling better after fighting coronavirus.

The former "Bachelor" star revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that he's recovered from the virus in a sweet post, thanking his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, for helping him to heal.

'BACHELOR' STAR COLTON UNDERWOOD ON CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS: 'IT GOT SCARY'

The picture included in the post is a photo of Underwood, 28, and Randolph, 24, cuddled up with smiles on their faces.

"I just want to take a second and thank this beautiful woman and her family for taking such good care of me," the reality star said. "Not only physically, but mentally too (and I’m probably the most high-maintenance patient). She’s hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind and has the biggest heart. Her family opened up their doors to us while we were in quarantine and through everything we stuck together."

Underwood then announced that he's "made a full recovery" from coronavirus and that Randolph and her family managed to maintain their health throughout the ordeal.

DEMI MOORE, BRUCE WILLIS REUNITE TO SELF-ISOLATE WITH THEIR DAUGHTERS AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"I am now working with medical professionals to figure out the best way to support their efforts against the coronavirus," Underwood said. "I can’t thank @cassierandolph and the entire Randolph family enough for caring for me while I’m away from my family."

Underwood recently opened up about his experience with coronavirus in a video chat with Extra.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There was a moment where I woke up at about three or four in the morning with the bed soaking wet from night sweats, and the symptoms of not being able to catch my breath hit me," he recounted. "I panic-bought oxygen on Amazon at four in the morning because I just didn't know how I was going to breathe."