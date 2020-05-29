'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph split: 'This isn’t the end of our story'

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have called it quits.

The "Bachelor" star, 28, and his Season 23 winner, 25, announced their breakup on social media on Friday.

“First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet,” Randolph wrote on Instagram.

'BACHELOR' STAR COLTON UNDERWOOD ON CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS: 'IT GOT SCARY'

“However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives," the California native added.

“With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always," she concluded.

COLTON UNDERWOOD ON FINDING 'FULFILLMENT' POST-'BACHELOR': I'M AT 'AN INTERESTING POINT IN MY CAREER'

Underwood posted a different photo but shared the same sentiment. He wrote, "It's been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that’s okay."

"We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us," he added.

Over the past few months, Underwood had been staying with Randolph's family as he battled coronavirus after testing positive in March.

‘BACHELOR’ STAR COLTON UNDERWOOD RECALLS HIS CORONAVIRUS BATTLE

"I’m feeling back to my normal self. I've made a full recovery and I obviously have a lot of people to thank for that," he told Fox News in an interview in April.

He also spoke about his relationship at the time. He admitted, "I'm not going to lie to you and [say] we're just like any other relationship. We go through our ups and downs, but overall I'm very, very happy. We're happy together and we're really looking forward to the future."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.