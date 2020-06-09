Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood called out by fans who think he joked about Cassie Randolph split: 'Too soon'

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
"Bachelor" fans aren't happy with Colton Underwood after many thought he appeared to joke about his recent split from Cassie Randolph.

On Sunday, another star from the franchise, Sean Lowe, took to Instagram to share that ABC was set to air a condensed version of his season the following day.

"Tomorrow night, my entire season is airing in a condensed 3 hour format for Bachelor G.O.A.T.," Lowe, 36, said of Season 17.

He continued: "Really excited to share my journey with you all. Also excited to get that 15 minutes of fame back I’ve been desperately searching for for the past seven years. No spoilers please."

Underwood, who starred in Season 23, joked in the comments section of Lowe's post: "Hopefully you are still with her!”

"Bachelor" nation immediately responded to Underwood's quip, with many fans stating it was "too soon" to joke about his split from Randolph, 25.

Meanwhile, others defended Underwood, 28, explaining that he was sarcastically teasing about the outcome of Lowe's season. As "Bachelor" viewers know, Lowe is married to winner Catherine Giudici, and the couple has since welcomed three children together.

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood from the reality series, 'The Bachelor,' appear during an interview in New York on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood from the reality series, 'The Bachelor,' appear during an interview in New York on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

"All yall [sic] need to chill lol maybe he was going along with Sean's sarcasm and acting like he didnt [sic] know if they were still together ... probably not saying that [towards] his current situation," said one individual.

"No Colton wasn't bashing Cassie, it's a repeat of Sean's season and we all know the ending," said another person. "Colton's great sense of humor."

Underwood and Randolph both announced their breakup on social media last month.

"It's been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that’s okay," Underwood wrote on Instagram at the time.

"We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us," he added.