Astroworld: A look back at deadly concerts

It's not often that a music concert turns deadly, but as Travis Scott's recent Astroworld performance displayed, it's not unheard of.

The 29-year-old rapper was performing on stage in Houston on Nov. 5 when the crowd surged, resulting in eight deaths at the time. On Wednesday, a ninth concertgoer died after obtaining injuries.

A criminal investigation is underway in Texas to determine what led to the deaths – and who is responsible.

As authorities continue to search for answers, here is a look at several other concerts that turned deadly.

Route 91 Harvest music festival - 2017

In the fall of 2017, the Route 91 Harvest music festival was underway and country superstar Jason Aldean was closing out the evening on Oct. 1.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a man positioned at the Mandalay Bay Hotel opened fire on the crowd of the outdoor concert. 58 people were killed that night while two died in the following years from afflictions related to their injuries.

The event remains the deadliest mass shooting in the United States carried out by an individual.

Riverfront Coliseum - 1979

In December 1979, rock band The Who was preparing to play a show at the Riverfront Coliseum – now called Heritage Bank Center – in Cincinnati, Ohio.

A sizable crowd gathered ahead of the doors being opened. Eventually, only a pair of doors were opened, causing concertgoers to bottleneck.

Confusion was sparked when some waiting to get inside believed The Who had taken the stage, causing panic. The crowd surged and pushed toward the open doors, resulting in the death of 11 attendees and several more injuries.

Manchester Arena - 2017

Fans were exiting an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on 22 May 2017 when a bomb was detonated.

Including the attacker, 23 people died while over a thousand others reported injuries.

The attacker was believed to have largely acted alone, though others knew of his plans. The attacker's brother was later found guilty on 22 counts of murder relating to the event.

Beverly Hills Supper Club - 1977

The Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate, Kentucky was a popular event center and music venue known for its complex and non-linear layout after several additions were added to the original structure.

On May 28, 1977, singer John Davidson was slated to play the venue, so it was operating at overcapacity. A fire broke out and quickly spread throughout the venue.

162 people were found to have died in the blaze while three others that were present and injured died in the coming months, bringing the complete death toll to 165.

Indiana State Fair - 2011

Country band Sugarland was preparing to take the stage at the 2011 Indiana State Fair as wind speeds at the outdoor concert were climbing.

Eventually, a powerful gust of wind hit the stage's temporary roof structure, causing it to collapse on the audience between opener Sara Bareilles and Sugarland's performances.

A total of seven people died while 58 others reported injuries.

Station Nightclub fire - 2003

Rock band Great White was performing at the Station Nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island on Feb. 20, 2003, for a large crowd.

Their show included pyrotechnics that were set off moments into their opening number. The pyrotechnics ignited acoustic foam, allowing the fire to spread quickly, causing panic.

A total of 100 people died in the incident while hundreds of others were injured. Among those that died were Great White guitarist Ty Longley and DJ Mike "The Doctor" Gonsalves, the show's emcee.