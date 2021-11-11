Astroworld: Travis Scott releases new statement amid ongoing investigation

Travis Scott released a new statement amid the ongoing investigation into a reported crowd surge at Astroworld that led to nine deaths.

The rapper is still "actively exploring routes of communication" with families affected by the tragedy, a statement from his reps obtained by Fox News Digital on Thursday said.

"Over the last week, Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons," the statement continued. "He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected."

"To those families who would like to reach out directly to his team, please send an email to the below address where we will have a team on hand to assist," the statement continued before adding the address, AW21information@gmail.com.

ASTROWORLD ATTENDEE: COPS SHOULD BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE AFTER SOME SEEN TAKING PICS AMID MASS CASUALTY INCIDENT

Nine people died after sustaining injuries during a reported crowd surge at Astroworld. Scott was performing on stage at the time and has since faced criticism for allowing the show to continue while people were struggling in the crowd.

The rapper claims he didn't know the severity of the situation.

Scott's attorney, Edwin F. McPherson of McPherson LLP, shifted blame onto the Houston Police Department in a statement Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"There has been multiple finger-pointing, much of which has been by city officials, who have sent inconsistent messages and have backtracked from original statements," McPherson wrote.

"Houston Police Chief Troy Finner was quoted in the New York Times as saying, 'You cannot just close when you got 50,000 and over 50,000 individuals. We have to worry about rioting, riots, when you have a group that’s that young.' Yet, just a short time later, Chief Finner states the responsibility to stop the show falls on Travis."

Scott took the stage around 9 p.m. and roughly 20 minutes later police began reporting "crushing-type injuries" coming out of the crowd, according to audio obtained by the Houston Chronicle.

The rapper first released a statement the day after the tragedy took place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m honestly just devastated," Scott said in a series of videos shared to his Instagram Story. "We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time."