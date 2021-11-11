Astroworld barricades had concertgoers trapped, attendee says: 'We were chanting for help'

Concertgoers described feeling trapped due to the barricade situation Nov. 5 at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston during a recent interview.

Attendees who identified themselves only as Brea and Timothy opened up about their own experiences at the concert during a town hall with a local Houston outlet on Thursday. The two revealed they had attended music festivals before and weren't initially alarmed by the tightness of the crowd.

However, with 15 seconds left on the countdown clock before Scott's grand entrance, Brea recalled not being able to move. She pointed to the position of the security barricades as a reason for the tight crowd.

Brea said there was a barricade to the side of her and a barricade behind her. She claimed she'd never been to a music festival with a barricade behind her before.

"If we felt unsafe, we could walk to the back and exit," Brea told Houston's KTRK-TV about other events she had attended. At the Astroworld concert, there wasn't an easy way to escape, she said.

"We were really all compressed and trapped inside of it," Brea said, adding later, "We were all just confined in that area."

Brea also claimed her cries for help were not heard by security.

"At one point we were chanting for help," she said. "No one could hear us. I couldn’t really understand that."

Timothy, who attended the concert with Brea, recalled his own similar experience after he was separated from Brea in the crowd.

"I just feel like we were asking, screaming for help and those calls weren’t being heard," Timothy said during the town hall. "There were multiple unconscious people. Prior to that, they were screaming, and they just went quiet because they couldn’t breathe anymore."

He also claimed they had issues getting out of the crowd because security would pull them over the barricade only if they were unconscious, due to the number of unconscious people they were dealing with.

Brea emphasized during the town hall that it wasn't just a bunch of kids standing around watching people who needed help.

"There was a lot of people doing everything they could to save lives," she told KTRK.

Nine people have died from injuries suffered during a reported crowd surge at the Astroworld event.

Scott was performing onstage during the surge and has since faced criticism for allegedly allowing the show to continue while people were struggling in the crowd.