MGM offers donation of nearly $1M on behalf of Vegas massacre victims it's suing
MGM trying to 'shift blame' with 'painful' lawsuit against Las Vegas shooting victims, attorney says
An attorney representing victims of the Las Vegas massacre says MGM’s sudden push to get lawsuits related to the attack dismissed in court is an attempt to shift blame away from itself – and the move is causing feelings of “confusion,” “anxiety” and “frustration” among survivors as the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting nears.