Ashley Graham reveals the sex of her baby to Ellen DeGeneres

By Julius Young | Fox News
Ashley Graham is having a baby boy!

While answering a rapid-fire list of questions on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Graham, 32, shared the news about her impending bundle of joy.

"I'm going to be a mommy to a boy!" she bellowed, hardly able to contain her excitement as DeGeneres, 61, and the audience erupted in cheers.

The Sports Illustrated cover model announced she and husband Justin Ervin were expecting back in August and has been keeping her fans updated on her progress via Instagram.

Graham and Ervin reportedly met each other while in church and the model has noted that the two abstained from sex before marrying in 2010.

On Wednesday night, Graham stopped by "A Little Late With Lilly Singh" and cleared up a recent statement she made on a podcast that praying makes you horny.

"When Justin and I have prayer nights together ... it just feels more powerful," Graham explained to the viral talk show host.

She continued: "And in that power, when we're praying, it's like, 'Oh. Oh, do you feel that?' And it's like, the lights go down, the worship music goes up and we're like, 'Hellooo.' And next thing you know, after we pray – 'cause, priorities – we rip it off."

Ashley Graham with husband Justin Ervin.

Ashley Graham with husband Justin Ervin. (Getty)

"It's great," Graham added. "It's a great bonding experience for both the spiritual aspect and the physical aspect."

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.