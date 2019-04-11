Ashley Graham shows off beach body in ‘itty bitty’ bikini while eating Cheetos in the Dominican Republic

Ashley Graham is enjoying herself in her “itty bitty” bikini.

The model showed off her beach body on Wednesday when she posted several photos on Instagram of herself wearing a string bikini while snacking on a bag of Cheetos in the Dominican Republic.

“Itty bitty things for big things coming your way,” she captioned the post that’s teasing her new swimwear line collaboration with brand Swimsuits for All.

Graham also posted several more videos on Instagram Stories of her wearing several different swimsuits — including a skimpy black one-piece — she wore for the photoshoot on the beach.

Graham made history in 2016 when she became the first plus-size model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Since then, the 31-year-old model has been an “open book” on social media, giving fans a glimpse into her workout routine and a behind-the-scenes look at her getting ready for awards shows and shoots.

“I’ve always been very ‘Take me as I am’—unapologetic,” Graham told The Last Magazine.

Graham also told Vogue Australia last month that she’s using her voice to fight for body positivity.

“The biggest thing is how you use your words,” Graham told the magazine. “I think a lot of people look in the mirror and they say ‘Oh, I’m sad’ or ‘I’m ugly, I’m stupid, I’m not worthy, or XYZ’. You have to really understand that your words have power and something I had to learn at a young age was affirmation.”