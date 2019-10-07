Ellen DeGeneres stands up to Twitter mob, defends appearing with 'friend' George W. Bush

Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres took a stand against the Twitter mob after receiving backlash for appearing at a football game next to former President George W. Bush, who she calls a "friend."

During her monologue on Monday, DeGeneres told the audience that she and Portia de Rossi were invited to a Dallas Cowboys game by Charlotte Jones, daughter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

She was seen in the suite sitting next to Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

"When we were invited, I was aware that I was going to be surrounded with people from very different views and beliefs. And I'm not talking about politics... I was rooting for the Packers," DeGeneres joked. "So I had to hide my cheese hat in Portia's purse."

However, DeGeneres faced heavy criticism on social media for appearing alongside Bush.

"People were upset," DeGeneres said. "They thought, why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?... A lot of people were mad. And they did what people do when they're mad... they tweet."

The comedian then read a tweet, "Ellen and George Bush together makes me have faith in America again." The audience clapped.

"Here's the thing: I'm friends with George Bush. In fact, I'm friends with a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs that I have," DeGeneres continued. "We're all different and I think that we've forgotten that that's okay that we're all different... but just because I don't agree with someone on everything doesn't mean that I'm not going to be friends with them."

"When I say, 'Be kind to one another,' I don't mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone. Doesn't matter.

DeGeneres concluded by thanking Charlotte and Jerry Jones as well as George and Laura Bush for a "Sunday afternoon that was so fun," but added that they owe her "six dollars for the nachos."