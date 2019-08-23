Ashley Graham shares stunning nude baby bump photo: 'Feeling grateful'

Ashley Graham is pregnant with her first child and treasuring every moment.

The 31-year-old model showed off her baby bump in a nude Instagram snap after some pampering at a spa while on vacation.

“Practicing some serious self-care and feeling grateful for an hour and a half of massage bliss,” she captioned the post, which featured her covering her breasts with her hands while wearing only a white robe.

Graham revealed that her "sexy" husband, Justin Ervin, took the photo.

Last week, the couple, who celebrated nine years of marriage, announced on social media that they are expecting.

ASHLEY GRAHAM: I'M TIRED OF BEING TOLD I'M JUST 'THE SEXY GIRL'

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” Graham wrote, “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better."

She recently was praised for an unedited nude that highlighted her stretch marks.

ASHLEY GRAHAM ON CELLULITE: 'IT DOESN'T DEFINE MY WORTH'

“Same same but a little different,” she wrote.

Many of her fans commented on how the image inspired them to love their own bodies and have a renewed sense of confidence.

One wrote: "I adore you for this."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another added: "We need this!!! Beauty and realness."

A third said: "My Lord, THANK YOU for this."