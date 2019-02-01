Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son recreates another one of his famous father’s bodybuilding poses

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is still making jaws drop in more ways than one.

Just weeks after Joseph Baena caused a media frenzy after recreating the star’s bodybuilder pose from 1976, the 21-year-old once again channeled his famous father on Instagram Thursday.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER'S SON RECREATES HIS ICONIC POSE

A chiseled and shirtless Baena proudly held his wrist and flexed his bicep in the same way the 71-year-old did in an advertisement for a German protein product back in 1967.

“Had to take advantage of the lighting,” captioned Baena, who also added the hashtags #classic, #sidechest and #trainheavy.

Baena is “The Terminator” star’s son with Mildred Baena, Schwarzenegger’s former housekeeper. Mildred and the former California governor had an extramarital affair together. Schwarzenegger and his estranged wife Maria Shriver have four children together. His eldest daughter Katherine and her boyfriend, actor Chris Pratt, announced their engagement last month.

Baena, whose social media profile lists him as a fitness enthusiast pursuing acting, often shares his workout routine for his nearly 50,000 followers. Users often point out the similarities between father and son.

Earlier this month, Baena gave his father a run for his money after he created one of Schwarzenegger’s iconic bodybuilding poses on Instagram.

“Just a lil thicc,” he captioned the photo of himself at the gym.

Baena was recreating his father’s bodybuilding photo taken in 1975. Schwarzenegger posed for the photo after he won Mr. Olympia for the sixth straight time, according to People magazine.

Schwarzenegger started his career in bodybuilding before becoming an actor then switching to politics.

Back in 2015, Schwarzenegger opened up to Howard Stern about his love child.

“He’s terrific and he totally understands the situation,” boasted the movie star on Stern’s SiriusXM’s radio show, as reported by People. “So, it has worked out… It’s a very tough situation for him. It’s a very tough situation for my kids, very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?”

Fox News’ Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.