Chris Pratt announces engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger

By Gerren Keith Gaynor | Fox News
Actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger (Getty Images)

Chris Pratt, the star of "Jurassic World" and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged to be married, the actor announced on Monday.

Pratt, 39, revealed on Instagram that Schwarzenegger, the 29-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, accepted his proposal.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” he captioned with a diamond ring emoji.

The “Avengers” star began dating Schwarzenegger earlier last year. Pratt finalized his divorce from ex-wife actress Anna Faris in October 2018. They were married for 9 years and share together their 6-year-old son, Jack.

