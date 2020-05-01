Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber announce new song, all proceeds go to coronavirus relief

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have teamed up to help others in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The music superstars announced on Friday that they are working on a song, “Stuck With U,” which will drop next week with all proceeds slated to go to coronavirus relief.

“Stuck with u by me and @justinbieber out may 8th. head to my instagram for more info. thank u to @1strcf and @sb_projects for making this possible,” Grande, 26, tweeted on Friday.

The singer also announced the news on Instagram, writing: “Grateful to announce that my friend and i have partnered with @1strcf and @sb_projects on this release. proceeds from the streams and sales of #stuckwithu will be donated to first responders children’s foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic."

Meanwhile, Bieber, also 26, added in a statement, “More than ever we are seeing the selfless, tireless and amazing work that doctors, nurses and healthcare providers give to the world every day. It is our hope we can lend our voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for them and their families. It’s my honor to come together with my friend Ariana and our SB Projects family to try and do some good."

Both artists have also independently been helping people in need. Grande, who has been communicating her longing to make music during the quarantine, has sent fans between $500 and $1,000 using the Venmo app, sources told Page Six.

One gracious Arianator told Page Six the "Thank U, Next" singer "took care of my salary for the month." The outlet said Grande has helped more than 20 fans.

She also joined the Disney family singalong in April and sang “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” from the animated film "Hercules."

And back in February, Bieber centered his efforts on China, saying at the time that he "couldn't imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends."

Bieber said he made a donation to the country and urged his followers to join in on the conversation.

He also accepted the #AllInChallenge to raise money for COVID relief. The singer said he will fly to your house for a private concert and sing "One Less Lonely Girl."

