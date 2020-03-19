Justin Bieber leaning on faith amid coronavirus pandemic: ‘I’m going to say a prayer for the world’

Justin Bieber is leaning on his faith during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old singer was hosting an Instagram Live on Thursday when he decided to close out the session by praying with his fans.

"I was going to say a quick prayer, and if you guys agree with me, cool,” he said. “If you don’t, it’s also cool, you don’t have to believe anything I believe, we have far more in common than we don’t.”

Bieber continued: “We’re all people who are in this together and we’re all just trying to figure this whole thing out. I’m going to say a prayer for the world, and, again, this doesn’t make me any better because I’m praying, I just think prayer makes people come together."

The star then began his prayer by first thanking God. "God, we thank you so much for this day. I thank you so much that you have everything in control. You know the beginning from the end and you're not surprised by this whole thing that's happening.

"God, we know that these things don’t come from you, that these things are unexplainable, but God, we trust you in these times, and we just ask God that you would make this go away as soon as possible, God.

"We just thank you so much for who you are and we just ask that you would give us more answers. In your name, we pray. Amen, " Bieber concluded.

Earlier this week, Bieber shared a video on Instagram of people under quarantine in Italy playing music along with a list of organizations his followers can support.

In the post's caption, he also urged his fans to practice social distancing, noting that "you may have it and not know it."

"... IT IS NOT JUST ABOUT YOU, IT IS ABOUT US…..ALL OF US," he wrote. "Love you guys. But if you care about your parents or your grandparents or any friend who could be compromised please stay in and be safe. Thanks."