Ariana Grande speaks out after crying onstage

Ariana Grande released a statement after footage emerged of her sobbing onstage while performing her song "R.E.M." in St. Louis over the weekend.

“Tour is wild. Life is wild,” Grande, 26, tweeted. “I’m grateful for the sea of love i have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got. i’m grateful to work with the best musicians and dancers in the world. i’m grateful for my voice and my team. i’m grateful for this music. i’m grateful for my tour bus driver, Kurt who bought me pickles yesterday because he saw we ran out [sic].”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night. it’s a dream come true," she added. "no matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, i’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what i’ve started [sic].”

The waterworks came after a devastating two years for the singer.

She famously survived a terrorist attack at her Manchester, U.K., concert in May 2017 that killed 22 people and injured hundreds of others.

In September 2018, Grande's ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, died of a drug overdose. A month later, she and then-fiance Pete Davidson split.

The "Thank U, Next" singer hinted at the trauma she's suffered, writing, “I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when i’m still processing a lot … so sometimes i cry a lot! i thank you for accepting my humanness [sic]."

"I’m not sure what i did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but i want you to know that it really does carry me through," she concluded. "I feel it and appreciate it. and all of you show much.”

It's not the first time Grande has been emotional with fans. In April, she admitted to feeling "empty" and told fans she didn't "have anything to give" to them.