Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ariana Grande
Published

Ariana Grande reportedly covers Pete Davidson-related tattoo

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Ariana Grande gets misspelled tattooVideo

Ariana Grande gets misspelled tattoo

Singer Ariana Grande got a new tattoo, except when she posted a photo of her new tat on Instagram, her fans were quick to point out that it contained a misspelling.

Ariana Grande reportedly said “Thank U, Next" to a Pete Davidson-related tattoo on her hand.

The singer took to her Instagram Story earlier this week to show off some new ink: A vine tattoo that wraps around her right index finger, per Refinery29.

ARIANA GRANDE FIXES MISSPELLED JAPANESE TEXT TATTOO

“My hands make me so happy,” she purportedly wrote alongside the image.

But the new ink reportedly covers an old “Harry Potter”-inspired tattoo that Refinery29 reported read “9 ¾” — a reference to the platform Hogwarts students would enter to catch the train to the magical school.

JIM CARREY PENS ARIANA GRANDE SWEET MESSAGE AFTER SINGER SHARES DEPRESSION QUOTE

Fans are now suspicious the “7 Rings” singer covered the tattoo because of its alleged link to her ex-fiancé Davidson, who is known for his own collection of  “Harry Potter” tattoos. Per Insider, the former couple reportedly bonded over their love for the series.

Grande has multiple tattoos, including an infamous Japanese text tattoo that once meant “Japanese style BBQ grill” instead of “7 Rings.” (The singer later fixed the misspelling.)

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.