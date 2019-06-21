Ariana Grande reportedly covers Pete Davidson-related tattoo

Ariana Grande reportedly said “Thank U, Next" to a Pete Davidson-related tattoo on her hand.

The singer took to her Instagram Story earlier this week to show off some new ink: A vine tattoo that wraps around her right index finger, per Refinery29.

“My hands make me so happy,” she purportedly wrote alongside the image.

But the new ink reportedly covers an old “Harry Potter”-inspired tattoo that Refinery29 reported read “9 ¾” — a reference to the platform Hogwarts students would enter to catch the train to the magical school.

Fans are now suspicious the “7 Rings” singer covered the tattoo because of its alleged link to her ex-fiancé Davidson, who is known for his own collection of “Harry Potter” tattoos. Per Insider, the former couple reportedly bonded over their love for the series.

Grande has multiple tattoos, including an infamous Japanese text tattoo that once meant “Japanese style BBQ grill” instead of “7 Rings.” (The singer later fixed the misspelling.)