Ariana Grande shares ‘terrifying’ image of her brain scan displaying effects of PTSD

Pop star Ariana Grande posted a “terrifying” image of her brain scan bringing awareness to post-traumatic stress disorder.

Grande, 25, shared the photo Thursday on her Instagram Stories. The image compared a healthy brain, a brain with PTSD and her brain.

The image of the healthy brain looked dark while the brain with PTSD was highlighted in a few places. Grande’s brain also showed a few areas that were highlighted.

“Guys…..,” she wrote. “My brain:”

“Not a joke,” she captioned the screenshot.

It was not immediately clear when Grande underwent a brain scan.

On May 22, 2017, a bomber blew himself up at the Manchester Arena as fans were leaving the “Thank U, Next” singer’s show leaving 22 people dead. Last year, the singer opened up about living with PTSD following the bombing.

"It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing," Grande told British Vogue. "I know those families and my fans and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well."

"Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience — like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry,” she continued.

The pop star announced in February that she will return to Manchester two years after the bombing as a headliner at the Manchester Pride Live event on Aug. 25.

