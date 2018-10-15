Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson split was ‘imminent’ after Mac Miller death: source

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson may have shocked fans when they reportedly broke off their engagement over the weekend, but those close to couple knew a split was imminent.

“There were a lot of factors that affected their break-up,” a source close to Grande told Fox News. “Their entire relationship happened incredibly fast and many people in Ariana's own camp were caught off guard when they learned of her engagement to Pete.”

Grande and Davidson’s relationship took a hard left when Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller unexpectedly died last month of a suspected drug overdose and the “God is a Woman” singer became a target for fans of the rapper on social media, the source told us.

“The relationship was a lot, and Mac's death hit her really hard because she tried to help him with his addiction -- and the way social media personally attacked her was hard for her to deal with,” the source said.

“Pete did everything he could to be there for Ariana, but it was never going to be enough. Ariana was shouldering too much.”

Those in Grande’s own circle have been extremely cognizant of making sure she is taking as much time as she needs to get through this emotional rough patch and have remained close to her at all times.

“Ariana has a great group of people who love her and look out for her, and many of those people were consistent in letting her know that they're always going to be readily available if she needs to talk or voice her emotions,” explained the source.

As previously reported, the “Saturday Night Live” star was the first to confirm that he was engaged to the “Break Free” singer after dropping nearly $100,000 on a ring.

“I feel like I won a contest, it’s so sick,” Davidson told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” in June. “It’s f---ing lit, Jimmy.”

Grande recently expressed that she was going through a difficult time, canceling some appearances and tweeting a lot of personal messages to fans saying she needed a break and lamenting the negativity that was thrown her way. According to Us Weekly, she had pulled out of an appearance at a cancer benefit scheduled for this past Saturday for personal reasons.

Reps for Davidson and Grande did not respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.