Ariana Grande forced to postpone shows due to illness: 'I'm so beyond devastated'

Ariana Grande postponed two Florida shows on her “Sweetener World Tour” after getting sick with an allergic reaction.

The singer, 25, broke the news to her followers by way of her Instagram Story, informing them that shows scheduled for tonight, May 28, and Thursday, May 29, will be postponed until November 24 and 25 respectively at Tampa’s Amalie Arena.

“I woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow. I’m so beyond devastated,” the star wrote (via Variety). “I will make this up to you, I promise. Please forgive me. I love you and I will be back and better than ever as soon as possible. Love you.”

The star later posted an update informing her fans that she had an allergic reaction to tomatoes.

"Update: we discovered.....that.....I had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed," she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (via E! News). "Still feels like I'm swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress! Thank u all for your love and understanding. can't wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November. P.S. There is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES......."

Live Nation Florida tweeted an image of the star’s note where it revealed that customers are entitled to a refund should they choose, or they can simply have their May tickets honored on the November dates.

“Ariana is sorry to disappoint her fans and will look fwd to seeing them in November,” the company wrote on Twitter.

Grande is no stranger to using her Instagram Stories to connect with her followers. On the two-year anniversary of the infamous Manchester Arena bombing, in which a suicide bomber detonated an explosive at one of her shows, the “thank u, next” singer posted a simple emoji of a bee. The insect has become a symbol of home in the wake of the attack among locals.

In addition, she pledged that she’ll return for a concert during the city’s Pride Festival.

