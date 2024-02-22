Amy Grant had unexpected face-lift after accident, 'Top Gun' actor sues Paramount Pictures

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

WHAT THE TUCK - Amy Grant woke up to surprise face-lift after surgery following bike accident. Continue reading here…

LOST THAT LOVIN’ FEELIN’ - 'Top Gun' actor Barry Tubb sues Paramount Pictures for using his image in sequel. Continue reading here…

'IT'S TERRIBLE' - Natalie Portman addresses speculation her marriage has ended after husband’s alleged affair. Continue reading here…

‘A GOLD MINE’ Eagles' 'Hotel California' criminal trial over stolen lyric pages is ‘about the names involved.’ Continue reading here…

EMOTIONAL TOLL - King Charles reduced 'to tears' by cancer support messages. Continue reading here…

‘I’M FINALLY HAPPY’ - Christie Brinkley strips down to her bra as she celebrates turning 70. Continue reading here…

BIG REPUTATION - Taylor Swift's 'curated' Hollywood image is 'blueprint' for Travis Kelce's Tinseltown dreams. Continue reading here…

'FUN GRANDMA' - Marie Osmond stays in shape to 'be the fun grandma' for her 8 grandkids. Continue reading here…

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS - 'Ordinary Angels' star Hilary Swank lived on streets of LA in her car before big break. Continue reading here…

'9 to 5' - Dolly Parton, 78, says only 1 thing could make her retire from country music. Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube