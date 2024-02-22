Expand / Collapse search
Amy Grant had unexpected face-lift after accident, 'Top Gun' actor sues Paramount Pictures

Natalie Portman commented on rumors of infidelity in her marriage, King Charles' in 'tears' from cancer support

Amy Grant with curly hair smiles split Barry Tupp on the phone during a scene from "Top Gun"

Amy Grant says after a 2022 cycling accident, she came out of surgery with a face lift, much to her surprise. Top Gun actor Barry Tubb is suing Paramount Pictures for using a picture of him in the 2022 film, "Top Gun: Maverick." (Getty Images)

WHAT THE TUCK - Amy Grant woke up to surprise face-lift after surgery following bike accident. Continue reading here…

LOST THAT LOVIN’ FEELIN’ - 'Top Gun' actor Barry Tubb sues Paramount Pictures for using his image in sequel. Continue reading here…

Natalie Portman in a plum colored jacket and black turtleneck on the carpet

Natalie Portman commented on rumors about her marriage to Benjamin Millepied. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

'IT'S TERRIBLE' - Natalie Portman addresses speculation her marriage has ended after husband’s alleged affair. Continue reading here…

‘A GOLD MINE’ Eagles' 'Hotel California' criminal trial over stolen lyric pages is ‘about the names involved.’ Continue reading here…

EMOTIONAL TOLL - King Charles reduced 'to tears' by cancer support messages. Continue reading here…

‘I’M FINALLY HAPPY’ - Christie Brinkley strips down to her bra as she celebrates turning 70. Continue reading here…

Taylor Swift in a sparkly leotard with one arm up split Travis Kelce on the carpet in a light mint suit

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are Hollywood's current "it" couple. (Getty Images)

BIG REPUTATION - Taylor Swift's 'curated' Hollywood image is 'blueprint' for Travis Kelce's Tinseltown dreams. Continue reading here…

'FUN GRANDMA' - Marie Osmond stays in shape to 'be the fun grandma' for her 8 grandkids. Continue reading here…

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS - 'Ordinary Angels' star Hilary Swank lived on streets of LA in her car before big break. Continue reading here…

Dolly Parton in a black dress smiles for a photo

Dolly Parton revealed the only reason she'd retire. (Mark Seliger/Getty Images)

'9 to 5' - Dolly Parton, 78, says only 1 thing could make her retire from country music. Continue reading here…

