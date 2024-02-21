Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Ordinary Angels' star Hilary Swank lived on streets of LA in her car before big break

Swank welcomed twins in April 2023 and has chosen to raise her family outside of LA

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
From an early age, actress Hilary Swank had an urge to act. An interest in the craft, coupled with her innate talent, ultimately led Swank to make a big change: leave high school after her sophomore year and move to California.

She and her mother Judy, who had recently separated from her father Stephen, caravanned from Washington to California in pursuit of giving Swank a Hollywood career, but things would not materialize right away.

"In L.A., my mother and I first lived in her Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme on quiet residential streets," she wrote in an essay for The Wall Street Journal.

Hilary Swank smiles and slightly tilts her head on the carpet

Hilary Swank says before moving to Los Angeles, she lived in a trailer park in Bellingham, Washington. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

"When we weren’t sleeping in the car, we stayed at the house of a new friend my age whose family had just moved out and were trying to sell their home. We slept on an air mattress."

The "Ordinary Angels" actress said after her mother landed a secretarial position, they were able to rent "a bedroom from a single mother in Burbank."

Hilary Swank in a sparkly gown smiles on the carpet next to her mother, Judy

Hilary Swank, right, moved to Los Angeles with her mother Judy in an effort to pursue a career in Hollywood. (Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

"Starting out, I booked just OK television parts, but I didn’t care. I was excited to be living my dream," Swank explained.

Her circumstances in LA were not too dissimilar to her situation in Washington. "In Bellingham, we lived in a trailer park, which wasn’t a negative for me. I had food and a roof over my head," she wrote. "It wasn’t until my friends’ parents excluded me from dinners and playdates that I realized living in a trailer park made me an outcast."

Hilary Swank looks to her right on the carpet in a lace white top with a black bow

Hilary Swank says she was excluded from activities when she was younger due to her living situation. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

"Though I knew I was perceived as different, I didn’t immediately understand the classism. Then I did. I also understood that where we lived was a bigger issue for people than who I was."

At her core, Swank was a star, now going on to have an illustrious career. She won an Academy Award for the films "Boy's Don't Cry" and "Million Dollar Baby" in 1999 and 2004, respectively. 

In 2023, at the age of 49, she welcomed twins with husband Philip Schenider. They now split their time between Colorado and Washington.

Hilary Swift shows of her baby bump in a green dress with ties on the shoulders and puts her hands on her hips at the Golden Globes

Hilary Swank welcomed twins, a boy and girl, with husband Philip Schneider in April 2023. (Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images)

"Even though I’m happy we left LA, every so often, when I’m there for meetings, I’ll drive along a street in Pasadena where my mom and I parked and slept," Swank reflected. "Despite the challenges, I feel nostalgia for those days, when we had nothing."

