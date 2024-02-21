Natalie Portman addresses speculation her marriage has ended after husband’s alleged affair

Natalie Portman acknowledged the recent speculation surrounding her marriage to choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

Portman, 42, has "no desire" to contribute to the narrative that her marriage to Millepied has ended.

"It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it," she told Vanity Fair.

Portman's marital status has been questioned ever since February 2023, when a French outlet published that Millepied had an affair.

The alleged affair was "short-lived" and "over" by June 2023, a source told People magazine.

"He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together," the insider said.

A representative for Portman did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Millepied and Portman met on the set of "Black Swan" in 2009. The choreographer had been hired to teach the actress ballet for the filming of the movie. By the time the horror film wrapped, Millepied and Portman were an item.

Portman and Millepied married in 2012 and share two children: Aleph and Amalia.

It's unclear what the status of their relationship is at this point.

Portman splits her time between Los Angeles and Paris, which she refers to as "complementary" cities.

"I lead a very non-Hollywood life in LA. I live on the east side. I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don’t do industry things when we hang out," Portman told VF. "We’re not going to Hollywood parties, we’re having dinners at home in the backyard."

"I actually found that living there made my experience of LA much less ‘Hollywood,’" she added. "When I would visit, it would only be for work, and I’d be staying somewhere in Beverly Hills, and I’d be having industry meetings and going to industry parties. Living there made my experience much more rounded and appreciative of all the city has to offer, from nature to the arts, food to music, and of course, the people."

