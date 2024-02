Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Britain's King Charles III revealed the emotional toll of his recent cancer diagnosis while meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

"Wonderful to see you looking so well," Sunak mentioned to His Majesty, who joked, "It's all done by mirrors."

"We're all behind you, the country is behind you," Sunak insisted.

King Charles III was diagnosed with a form of cancer and is undergoing treatment, Buckingham Palace announced earlier this month. His meeting with the prime minister marked the first time he had publicly discussed his diagnosis.

"I've had so many wonderful messages and cards which reduce me to tears most of the time," Charles continued.

"I hear that there's been a lot more attention and interest on those main, wonderful cancer charities, many of which I've been patron for years."

Sunak added, "And they do incredible work up and down the country."

Charles previously expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to supporters in a message shared online shortly after his diagnosis.

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement," he captioned a post shared across the official royal social media platforms.

Buckingham Palace confirmed a "separate issue of concern" was identified during Charles' recent "benign prostate enlargement" procedure at the London Clinic. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement.

The monarch was "advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties" while undergoing a series of "regular treatments," a statement from the palace said. It's unclear what cancer diagnosis Charles received.

In addition to Prince Harry and Prince William, the king reportedly advised his siblings — Prince Andrew , Princess Anne and Prince Edward — about his diagnosis prior to the public revelation, according to People magazine.

The Duke of Sussex flew to the U.K. from California to visit his father the following day, and left the country nearly 24 hours later.

On Jan. 17, Charles was scheduled to have a "corrective procedure" for his enlarged prostate. The palace later announced that the surgery had been a success. "His Majesty is doing quite well," a royal source told Fox News Digital.

Earlier in the month, Kate Middleton returned home after a nearly two-week stay in a hospital for a planned abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace shared the news in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, adding that the Princess of Wales is "making good progress."

On the recommendation of her doctors, the princess will not resume her public duties until Easter, palace officials said.