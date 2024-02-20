Amy Grant woke up to surprise face-lift after surgery following bike accident

Amy Grant is trying to see the best in the aftermath of her 2022 bike wreck that left her with a brain injury.

The "Breath of Heaven" singer told E! News recently that she woke up to a surprise face-lift after a five-hour surgery following her crash.

"They asked me, ‘Hey, we’re going into your throat, do you want a face-lift?’ And I said, ‘Dear God, no, I actually have to be on stage in X number of weeks.’ It was a five-hour surgery, and they took it like that," she explained, tracing across her jawline with her finger. "I didn’t ask for it, but I came out of surgery and my neck was a little tighter."

She said after all the work she felt like an "old beat-up car that went in and got a paint job and had the dents knocked out. And it was just, I mean, that’s a gift."

Grant said doctors discovered a cyst growing in her throat after her accident.

"I had this bike wreck and, unbeknownst to me, I actually had a cyst growing in my throat and because of the trauma of that bike wreck it went into hypergrowth," the "Baby, Baby" singer said. "I had this five-hour surgery, and they took it out."

The 63-year-old said that the accident has also left her with short-term memory issues, and she had to reteach herself to sing after her throat surgery.

"I still have issues with my short-term memory. My balance is still weird. I made a joke about it last night. You know, sometimes I walk around like I'm drunk, and I just have to laugh about all of it," she told the outlet.

She added, "I can’t remember what I can’t remember."

The singer, who is back on tour, said she is not sure if she will get back on a bike again after she hit a pothole and was knocked unconscious in her 2022 crash.

"There's so many great sports to enjoy and so, who knows?" she said.

Grant said she feels "the love" from fans after going back on the road.

"My reasons for touring are – I don’t get on stage because I need to hear applause, I have always loved creating spaces, and I do think it feels like that continues to matter."