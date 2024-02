Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Taylor Swift and her NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce, make quite the dynamic duo.

Swift is always at the center of conversation in the entertainment industry and experts say the Kansas City Chiefs tight end would be wise to "take notes."

Kelce’s football career is going strong, having won his third Super Bowl earlier this month, but he will soon be dipping his toe into Swift’s stratosphere. He scored a producer credit on the upcoming Indie film, "My Dead Friend Zoe," according to Variety.

Now with Swift on his team, industry experts believe Kelce's own celebrity will continue to rise.

Before the "Cruel Summer" singer came into his life, the football player had already introduced himself to Tinseltown. He had his own reality dating show, "Catching Kelce," in 2016, hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 2023 and started a successful podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

However, Swift’s level of fame has catapulted Kelce’s popularity and given him an even larger fan base.

"Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stars in the world and has billions of fans worldwide because of her ‘girl next door’ image that has been carefully curated and supported by the themes of her songs and music, which are incredibly relatable to today’s kids and youth," entertainment lawyer Albert Soler, partner of NYC-based Scarinci Hollenbeck, told Fox News Digital.

"The topics of relationships, insecurities, breakups, and those topics are what fans appreciate about her among other things "

Soler adds that Kelce has been curating his image in the same way and is seen as the "guy next door."

"For example, his podcast with his brother is an entertaining and relatable podcast where the two touch on everyday topics and, like Taylor Swift, they are not shy about speaking candidly," he noted.

"Again, fans identify and like the openness and the relatability that Travis Kelce brings on a daily basis."

Relationship expert and attorney Sara Khaki tells Fox News Digital that even though the 34-year-old was "well-known in football circles," his romance with Swift takes things to another level.

"Travis may gain more endorsements, sponsorships, or entertainment opportunities by virtue of his association with Taylor," she said.

Khaki adds that Swift has "carefully managed her image and brand" since she first hit the music scene as a young country star. "Taylor Swift provides an excellent blueprint for Travis if he wants to expand his influence beyond football. Her savvy use of social media and willingness to be personally vulnerable with fans has allowed Taylor to completely own her narrative. Travis would be smart to take notes."

Having been a stud player in the NFL for many years, Kelce is getting a crash course in what the big lights outside of football stadiums look like.

"Travis’ status has also skyrocketed because he has gained an enormous amount of fans from Taylor Swift’s worldwide legions of fans," Soler explains. "The association between the two will ultimately help Travis with his movie because studios and entertainment professionals know that millions of people will watch his project because of Taylor Swift and the budding relationship."

"At the end of the day, the industry focuses on money and profit and the high-profile couple will drive enormous viewers to any Travis Kelce project."

But Kelce has to be careful, according to experts. Being with Swift means he’s under a microscope and his actions are more scrutinized.

On the sidelines during the Super Bowl, Kelce expressed frustration and pushed his head coach, Andy Reid. Some Swift fans worried about what this meant for Kelce's overall temperament.

When he celebrated his team's victory during the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City days later, people were critical of his behavior, saying he got too drunk.

And after the horrific shooting at that same parade, Swift was first to donate to the impacted families, not Kelce. He would ultimately do so later.

"[Taylor] should help Travis understand that you get much more with being proper, polite and professional than you do with causing drama, making comments or being drunk," David Nathan, co-founder and President of Happy Jack Entertainment, told Fox News Digital. "This isn't saying he cannot celebrate and be passionate about the game he loves, it's just that there are ways to do it that don't make a spectacle of you."

"He needs to do better with that. He is dating the most famous person in the world and with that comes maturity, responsibility and understanding."

Khaki added that navigating "perception issues comes with the territory" when you’re in the spotlight. She noted that the couple will "want to show a united front, coordinate with each other on major announcements, and be thoughtful about what they share publicly. … Avoiding PR missteps will take conscious effort on both their parts."

"He needs to play the game on all levels, not just the field," Nathan suggests.