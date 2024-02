Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Christie Brinkley is "finally happy" when she looks at herself in the mirror.

On Tuesday, the former supermodel took to Instagram to celebrate her 70th birthday. In her mirror selfies, Brinkley posed in a white Alo sports bra and black leggings as she flexed her bicep for the pictures.

"Looking in the mirror on my 70th Birthday and what do I see," she began her caption which read like a poem. "I’m finally happy with the person looking back back at me. I’m no longer critical and demanding, now I’m grateful and understanding."

She continued, "I’ve put this body thru it. I’ve broken every bone, in tiny miracles I’m all healed in my heart and soul I’m home. It’s taken 70 years to get here, in tears and joy I’ve found my happy , so now I’m going to end this poem, before I get too sappy!"

Christie concluded her caption with wishing herself a "Happy Birthday Indeed!"

The mother-of-three received praise in her comment section.

"You look incredible!!! and you exude confidence!" one user wrote. Another added, "You are a bright light in this world and one of my favorite people to follow for your consistently upbeat posts. Keep shining, girlie."

Leading up to her milestone birthday, the Sports Illustrated model has been celebrating. Brinkley posted a carousel of photos earlier this month of her and two of her kids on vacation in Turks & Caicos.

The photos show her sitting on a cabana at the beach and her and her kids smiling under a balloon arch and happy birthday banner.

"We made it here just in time for a golden sunset at lucky house," she captioned the post. "And swipe to see what the kids did to our living room so I don’t forget I’m turning 70 on Friday! isn’t that S W E E T!!!!"

Speaking with People in January 2024, ahead of her milestone birthday, Brinkley admitted it has led the model to think of all the things she still wants to accomplish in life.

"I still have to see India," she shared. "I’ve never been to Tahiti or Thailand. I want to go to Bali also. I’ve got to do an eat, pray, love."

Brinkley told the outlet she is approaching 70 "with a lot of reverence and emotion." She explained she feels similar to when she turned 50, saying both birthdays are "a time when you look both back and forward."

"The big 7-0 is another one of those [ages] that’s up there in giant block numbers that loom over," she told the outlet. "At 62, you start thinking, ‘Well, I'm almost 70.' It cast a shadow all over that whole decade down."

Despite initially thinking she was going to throw "a big blowout" party, she admitted to being so busy she didn't have time to plan much.

"That's absolutely fine with me," Brinkley said.

The actress made waves as a model after being discovered in Paris in 1973. She went on to make history multiple times as a model, while also making appearances in popular movies and TV shows.

In addition to being a highly successful model , Brinkley is also a proud mother to three children and has started many successful businesses. Going forward, she isn't going to let growing older keep her from pursuing new projects.

"What’s the big deal about 30? What’s the big deal about 40?" Brinkley told Tamron Hall in September 2023. "If you take good care of yourself, and you eat right, and you exercise, and you have a good mental attitude — lots of laughter, lots of curiosity, lots of adventures — that keeps you young. In short, age is just a state of mind, so I just don’t think about it."

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.