Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home ransacked by three suspects who broke in through front window

Three suspects allegedly broke into the actor's home and fled with miscellaneous items during his 'F1' promotional tour

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
‘Reagan’ star Jon Voight wants Brad Pitt to 'end this nonsense' with Angelina Jolie Video

‘Reagan’ star Jon Voight wants Brad Pitt to 'end this nonsense' with Angelina Jolie

Jon Voight spoke to Fox News Digital while promoting his film ‘Reagan’ and weighed in on the family drama between daughter Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home was allegedly "ransacked" late Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) shared that Northeast area officers responded to the 2300 block of Edgemont Street at 10:30 p.m. June 25. Three suspects allegedly broke into the home through the front window and "ransacked" the residence.

The suspects fled with miscellaneous items, according to the spokesperson. 

Police did not identify the owner of the home, but multiple outlets confirmed it was Pitt's. 

NICOLE KIDMAN, KEITH URBAN'S LA HOME BROKEN INTO, RANSACKED: POLICE

Brad Pitt LA home

Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home was allegedly "ransacked" by three suspects Wednesday night. (Getty Images/MEGA)

Pitt's representative declined to comment on the matter.

The actor is on a promotional tour for "F1: The Movie" and was reportedly not home at the time of the break-in.

Outside of Brad Pitt's home

Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home was broken into Wednesday night. (Mega Agency)

NBC Los Angeles reported that the police department is still looking for the three suspects responsible for the burglary.

Pitt's ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, was the target of a crime in Los Angeles last month when a man rammed through the gates of her Bel Air home.

Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt's ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, was the victim of a crime in Los Angeles last month.  (Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

In May, authorities identified the suspect as 48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carwyle. He’s been booked for felony vandalism. 

The "Friends" star was home at the time of the crash, according to The Associated Press via KABC-TV.

Jennifer Aniston soft smiles on the Golden Globes Carpet wearing a chain necklace

A man attempted to ram through Jennifer Aniston gate in early May. (Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images)

West Los Angeles officers responded to a burglary suspect Monday, May 5, at about 12:20 p.m., police said. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Comments from the call stated that a male suspect drove through the gate of the residence in his vehicle. Private security at the location detained the suspect while awaiting LAPD officers to arrive. … West LA officers responded and took the suspect into custody without incident," authorities told Fox News Digital at the time.

"West LA officers responded and took the suspect into custody without incident."

— LAPD spokesperson

Online property records show a home on that block owned by a trust run by Jennifer Aniston’s business manager, according to The Associated Press. 

Aniston and Pitt join Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who have been victims of home burglaries this year.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's home was broken into on Valentine's Day. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Kidman and Urban's Los Angeles home was broken into on Valentine's Day.  

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed with Fox News Digital at the time that officers responded to a burglary report Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. in the couple’s neighborhood.

"Unknown suspects smashed the glass door to the residence and then fled the location," a spokesperson for the LAPD stated.

Brad Pitt F1 premiere

Brad Pitt attended the "F1: The Movie" European premiere June 23. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Officers said no one was home at the time of the burglary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending