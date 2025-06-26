Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home ransacked by three suspects who broke in through front window

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home was allegedly "ransacked" late Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) shared that Northeast area officers responded to the 2300 block of Edgemont Street at 10:30 p.m. June 25. Three suspects allegedly broke into the home through the front window and "ransacked" the residence.

The suspects fled with miscellaneous items, according to the spokesperson.

Police did not identify the owner of the home, but multiple outlets confirmed it was Pitt's.

Pitt's representative declined to comment on the matter.

The actor is on a promotional tour for "F1: The Movie" and was reportedly not home at the time of the break-in.

NBC Los Angeles reported that the police department is still looking for the three suspects responsible for the burglary.

Pitt's ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, was the target of a crime in Los Angeles last month when a man rammed through the gates of her Bel Air home.

In May, authorities identified the suspect as 48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carwyle. He’s been booked for felony vandalism.

The "Friends" star was home at the time of the crash, according to The Associated Press via KABC-TV.

West Los Angeles officers responded to a burglary suspect Monday, May 5, at about 12:20 p.m., police said.

"Comments from the call stated that a male suspect drove through the gate of the residence in his vehicle. Private security at the location detained the suspect while awaiting LAPD officers to arrive. … West LA officers responded and took the suspect into custody without incident," authorities told Fox News Digital at the time.

"West LA officers responded and took the suspect into custody without incident." — LAPD spokesperson

Online property records show a home on that block owned by a trust run by Jennifer Aniston’s business manager, according to The Associated Press.

Aniston and Pitt join Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who have been victims of home burglaries this year.

Kidman and Urban's Los Angeles home was broken into on Valentine's Day.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed with Fox News Digital at the time that officers responded to a burglary report Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. in the couple’s neighborhood.

"Unknown suspects smashed the glass door to the residence and then fled the location," a spokesperson for the LAPD stated.

Officers said no one was home at the time of the burglary.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.