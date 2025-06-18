911 call from Scott Wolf's home sheds light on family drama before estranged wife's detainment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 911 call was made by a distressed unknown caller from Scott and Kelley Wolf's home in Park City, Utah on Friday, June 13.

Fox News Digital obtained dispatch audio from the "Party of Five" star's home, as an unknown caller, whose name was redacted, reported to police that there was a family fight.

"Second time today I've called the police on my brother-in-law. I'm going through a very bitter divorce battle with my now hopefully ex-husband, who's currently filming a movie in Los Angeles and his brother is here… meant to be helping with our children… and I do not feel safe with him in the house," the unknown caller is heard saying in the 911 audio released by the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The caller told Utah police that she was being abused and claimed individuals blocked the doorway to prevent her from entering the home.

When the police asked if any of the individuals had access to any alcohol or drugs, the caller replied, "I don't think so. I mean what time is it? 3 o'clock? I've been sick trying to go to sleep."

"My brother-in-law has been removed for trespassing a few days ago," the unknown caller said in the 911 call. Police have not confirmed who they were referring to on the call.

Reps for Scott did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On the same day as the 911 call, which was just days after the former couple announced their divorce, Kelley was detained by police in Utah County and taken to the hospital.

The incident, which the Utah County Sheriff's Department confirmed to Fox News Digital, was captured in a video that was shared on Kelley's Instagram page Friday. In the clip, which featured a black screen with audio only until the final few seconds, Kelley was heard speaking to police officers who were detaining her. She also accused Scott of "abusing" her.

"You had every opportunity to be reasonable," an officer told her at the beginning of the video.

"Don’t. Don’t. Oh, my God, this is not happening," Kelley could be heard saying.

"Fine. I’ll go. I’ll go on my own, please. I’ll go on my own. Wow," she told the officers. "This is shameful, gentlemen, look at this. Look at this woman. This is shameful. Be ashamed. Be ashamed of yourselves, gentlemen."

One officer was heard telling Kelley that she was "not going to jail" and that they were "going to get you some help."

"I know what I’m doing. I’ve done this," the "Real World: New Orleans" alum responded. "This is my job. Shame on all of you,"

"You made some comments to your dad, some comments to people that are concerning," an officer told her. "We want to make sure you are OK."

"I think this is shameful, and Scott Wolf has been abusing me, and now you’re abusing me more," she claimed in the video.

"We haven’t talked to Scott Wolf," an officer said.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a representative for the Utah County Sheriff's Department said, "Deputies responded to the Sundance Resort for a report of a female that needed some help. Upon speaking with the female, our Deputies learned that she had made concerning comments to a family member, and she also made similar comments to our Deputies. For that reason, our Deputies transported the female to a local hospital."

On June 10, Kelley, who is a life coach and author, announced that she and Scott were splitting after 21 years of marriage.

The "Everwood" alum and Kelley met on a blind date in 2002 and married in May 2004. The former couple share sons Jackson, 16, and Miller, 12, and daughter Lucy, 11.

