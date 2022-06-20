Johnny Depp performs with Jeff Beck in Finland as Amber Heard is spotted shopping following defamation trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amber Heard went shopping with her sister at a TJ Maxx discount retail store in the Hamptons on Thursday, amid a looming $8.3 million judgment following her loss in court earlier this month against ex-husband Johnny Depp in their multi-million dollar defamation trial.

The 36-year-old actress wore blue jeans and a long-sleeved, white button-down shirt while indulging in retail therapy with her younger sister, Whitney Henriquez, at the Bridgehampton location of the national chain retailer, per TMZ. According to the outlet, it's unclear what the two purchased — if anything — from the store.

While Heard perused the aisles on the East Coast wearing black loafers with her blonde hair tied back in a bun, Depp has "moved on" from the trial, and took to the stage to perform with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival on Sunday in Finland.

Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury declared Heard defamed Depp on all counts following a nearly seven-week trial in Virginia amid allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault. Heard lost the defamation case, but was awarded $2 million in her countersuit as jurors found that Depp defamed her through his attorney.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star initially sought a $50 million payout, and Heard counter sued for $100 million in damages.

Depp looked at ease on stage wearing a black vest on top of a long shirt with sleeves rolled up above his elbows to show off his tattoos while he played the guitar.

He will soon release an album with his musical partner, Beck, as the actor reportedly "isn't even talking about the trial" anymore and "just wants his career back."

"The trial was necessary, but he is happy that it's over," a source told People. "Although he is relieved about the jury's verdict, he isn't gloating about it."

Last week, Heard denied being "cut" from "Aquaman 2" and called recasting claims "slightly insane" after reports surfaced she was out of the Warner Bros. film following the trial.

"The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane," Heard's representative told Fox News Digital.

Heard portrayed Mera in the film, working alongside Jason Momoa, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe. The second film, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," is set to be released in 2023.

"Warner Bros. decided to recast Amber Heard‘s role after screen testing the movie. They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman," sources told Just Jared.

An insider later revealed to the publication: "Amber has not been completely cut from the film. She still has a very small role."

Walter Hamada, president of DC-based film production, said in a pre-taped deposition played for jurors during the defamation trial that Heard and Momoa were not a good match, while Heard had testified her role was "pared down" due to her public battle with Depp.

"They didn’t really have a lot of chemistry together," Hamada said in a tape recorded on March 15, 2022. "I think editorially they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie, but there was concern that it took a lot of effort to get there."

There was a delay recasting the part of Mera in "Aquaman 2" and discussion of replacing Heard with an actress who had more "natural chemistry" with Momoa, he said, but the studio decided to move forward with Heard.

"Was her role [in 'Aquaman 2'] ever reduced for any reason?" Depp's lawyer Ben Chew asked Hamada.

"No," he replied.

Hamada said the movie was originally pitched as a "buddy comedy," and the part of Mera was always intended to be minor.

He was called by Johnny Depp's legal team as a rebuttal witness to undermine Heard's claim that her role in "Aquaman 2" was reduced after Depp allegedly conspired with his lawyer to defame her in a series of statements made to the press.

On Friday, she shared her therapist's notes documenting her reports of alleged abuse at the hands of her ex stretching back to 2012 with Savannah Guthrie on NBC's "Dateline."

"There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2012 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to," she said.

The judge did not allow in the evidence at the Fairfax County Circuit Court trial as it's considered hearsay.

The handwritten notes, which were shown on-screen, state that Heard reported that Depp allegedly "hit her, threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her" in a 2012 incident, according to the program.

Another document details an incident eight months later when she said Depp, 59, allegedly "ripped her nightgown, threw her on the bed."

In 2013, the therapist allegedly memorialized another statement from Heard, after she claimed that Depp "threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her."

Heard said in the interview with Guthrie that she hoped speaking out would help restore her reputation.

"My goal, the only thing I can hope for at this point, is I just want people to see me as a human being," she said.

