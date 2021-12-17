Jason Momoa displays chiseled physique after filming ‘Aquaman’ sequel in Hawaii

There’s a reason he’s "Aquaman."

Jason Momoa was recently spotted taking a refreshing dip in Hawaii where he’s been soaking up the sun during the holiday season.

The shirtless 42-year-old later hopped on his motorbike to show off his perfectly chiseled physique and body art. The actor, who initially kept his tousled superhero mane slicked back, later opted for a more practical bun.

Momoa has been relaxing in his home state after he wrapped filming on the "Aquaman" sequel this month. He’s been enjoying the beauty of the Pacific by paddle boarding, swimming and surfing.

JASON MOMOA TESTS POSITIVE FOR THE COVID WHILE FILMING 'AQUAMAN 2'

In October, Momoa confirmed rumors that he injured himself while on the set of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" during his appearance on "The Ellen Show."

"I'm getting old," the actor responded when asked about the rumors by host Ellen DeGeneres.

"I messed up my eyes," Momoa admitted. "I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I've gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up."

"It's gonna be a great movie, you're gonna love it," he added to reassure the audience.

Momoa is no stranger to injuring himself. The actor previously revealed that he once broke his femur and injured his face, leaving a scar. Momoa was also hit by a stuntman while filming "Braven" in 2018.

"I got knocked out," the actor explained, as quoted by Yahoo! News. "A stunt guy hit me. He blindsided me. We didn’t make eye contact, and he hit me before I could grab for him, and everything went black."

The 6’4" action star previously credited "genetics" his camera-ready sculpted bod.

"Hawaiians are big people," he told Men’s Health in November 2020. "I rock climb a lot. Maybe I’m an ape. I love the way it feels. I like being upside down. I always loved climbing trees as a kid and swinging in the breeze. But lifting weights is challenging."

His wife, Lisa Bonet, is more into Pilates and yoga, which has proven to be a challenge for Momoa.

"So I tried yoga the other day, and it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life," Momoa admitted to the outlet. "I’d rather squat a car. Climbing El Capitan would be easier than doing two hours of yoga. I can’t bend over anymore! My hamstrings are so tight. It’s pathetic. I remember one time I was all yoked out for ‘Conan the Barbarian,’ and I was in a yoga class with these older ladies in Topanga and everyone was just holding their arms up and I was like, [screams] ‘This is so hard!’ "

Momoa and Bonet, 54, tied the knot in 2017. They share two children.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.