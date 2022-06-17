Amber Heard says therapist notes prove Johnny Depp abused her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amber Heard is not letting the jury have the last word after awarding her ex-husband Johnny Depp $10.35 million in damages in his defamation trial against her.

In a 20-minute teaser for Savannah Guthrie's one-hour interview with Heard set to air Friday at 8 p.m. on NBC's "Dateline," the actress shared her therapist's notes documenting her reports of alleged abuse stretching back to 2012.

The judge did not allow in the evidence at the Fairfax County Circuit Court trial as it's considered hearsay.

"There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2012 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to," Heard, 36, told Guthrie.

JOHNNY DEPP v. AMBER HEARD JUROR SPEAKS OUT FOR FIRST TIME

The hand-written notes, which were shown on-screen, state that Heard reported that Depp allegedly "hit her, threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her" in a 2012 incident, according to the program.

Another document details an incident eight months later when she said Depp, 59, allegedly "ripped her nightgown, threw her on the bed."

In 2013, the therapist allegedly memorialized another statement from Heard, after she claimed that Depp "threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her."

After a shocking six-week trial that exposed the pair's toxic marriage, a jury found that Heard had defamed Depp by penning a Washington Post op-ed referring to herself as a domestic abuse victim.

JOHNNY DEPP VERDICT: ACTOR WINS DEFAMATION CASE AGAINST EX-WIFE AMBER HEARD

The panel rejected her claims that he had physically and sexually assaulted her and awarded Depp $10.35 million in damages. The seven-member jury also awarded Heard $2 million finding that Depp had defamed her through his lawyer by calling one of her abuse allegations a hoax.

Heard said in the interview with Guthrie that she hoped speaking out would help restore her reputation.

"My goal, the only thing I can hope for at this point, is I just want people to see me as a human being," she said.

A spokesperson for Depp called it "unfortunate" that Heard won't accept the jury's decision.

AMBER HEARD SAYS SHE STILL LOVES JOHNNY DEPP IN BLOCKBUSTER INTERVIEW

"The defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by the jury in Johnny’s favor," the rep said.

In a teaser from the same interview that aired Wednesday on the "Today" show, Heard said she still loved her ex-husband.

"Absolutely. I love him," she told Guthrie. "I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all."

On Tuesday, in the first teaser that aired on "Today," Heard insisted "to my dying day I will stand by every word of my testimony."

During the defamation trial, Depp testified he never hit Heard and that she was the only abuser in their relationship.

A juror who spoke for the first time this week with "Good Morning America" described the "Aquaman" actress's highly emotional testimony as unrealistic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very uncomfortable," said the juror, who did not appear on camera and spoke anonymously. "Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears.’"

Heard has said she plans to appeal.

