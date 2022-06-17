Amber Heard reveals post-trial plans after Johnny Depp defamation case, what she’ll tell her daughter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Now that the defamation trial is over, Amber Heard is excited to just "be a mom."

On Friday, Heard sat down with Savannah Guthrie for an hour-long interview for "Dateline." During the TV interview, the actress addressed her plans now that her defamation fight with her ex-husband Johnny Depp has concluded.

"I get to be a mom, I get to be a mom full time," she told Guthrie.

Heard announced on Instagram in July 2021 that she had secretly welcomed baby girl Oonagh Paige Heard via a surrogate, saying she'll be both "the mom and the dad."

JOHNNY DEPP VERDICT: ACTOR WINS DEFAMATION CASE AGAINST EX-WIFE AMBER HEARD

Guthrie asked the "Aquaman" actress if she planned on eventually telling her daughter about the trial with Depp.

"I think, no matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing," she said. "I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth. I look forward to living my life, and I have a long one, I hope, in front of me, and I will continue to walk through this with my chin up."

Heard made sure to note during the interview that she is not "vindictive" following her loss in the defamation trial against the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

"One thing I’m not is vindicative. There’s no part of me that sees … this is a lousy way to get vengeance," she said during the interview.

AMBER HEARD SAYS SHE STILL LOVES JOHNNY DEPP IN BLOCKBUSTER INTERVIEW

When Guthrie and Heard dived into the six-week trial, Heard admitted she does not think it was a fair trial.

"Majority of the trial was played outside of the courtroom," Heard said, referencing the viral nature of the proceedings. Heard mentioned that the jury was instructed not to look on social media for information about the case. To Heard, that was "impossible" to avoid.

"It would have been impossible to avoid this," she said.

The actress also called herself "not a good" victim and noted she may not be "likable" to many people.

"I asked the jury to just see me as human," Heard said. She mentioned that Depp was trying to "ruin" her, adding, "I feel as though he has."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Heard shared during the interview that she fears the trial’s outcome could instill "fear" in others experiencing domestic violence and worries they will not come forward.

"I hope this hasn’t had the chilling effect that I worry it may have on other people," she said. Heard shared that she is "still here" as she sat across from Guthrie and said, "Maybe that serves to balance out some of the very real fear others may have about coming forward."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After a shocking six-week trial that exposed the pair's toxic marriage, a jury found that Heard had defamed Depp by penning a Washington Post op-ed referring to herself as a domestic abuse victim.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.