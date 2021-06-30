Actress Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in NXIVM sex-slave case

Former TV actress Allison Mack was sentenced on Wednesday to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves within the NXIVM organization.

Mack — best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on the series "Smallville" — appeared in front of Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis in Brooklyn federal court.

ALLISON MACK GETS JUNE SENTENCING DATE IN NXIVM CASE; NEIGHBOR AND FORMER MEMBER REACT

Mack's sentencing was a long time coming, as the former actress was arrested in April 2018 on federal charges for her involvement in NXIVM, led by convicted leader Keith Raniere . She pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges in April 2019.

Devoting herself to the self-improvement guru "was the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life," she wrote in a letter filed with the court last week.

"I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM," she wrote. "I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man."

CATHERINE OXENBERG SAYS SHE'S 'FILLED WITH ANXIETY' AHEAD OF ALLISON MACK'S SENTENCING

Her defense team previously argued in court papers that probation or a sentence to home confinement would be more appropriate for the actress. The applicable advisory guidelines range for her crimes was 168 months (14 years) to 210 months (17 and a half years) behind bars.

"The NXIVM saga and the story of Ms. Mack’s descent have been a tragedy for all involved. But that need not, and should not, be the end of the story for Allison Mack," her lawyers wrote in court papers.

"Ms. Mack now understands that this was the best thing that could have happened to her at that time," the defense papers said.

NXIVM was a company that claimed to offer self-help and professional development services and seminars, but has been widely described as cult-like, which saw Raniere groom young women as "slaves" under a "Dominus Obsequious Sororium" or "DOS" sub-society. Prosecutors said Mack became a "master" for "slaves" within DOS and ordered the females "to perform labor, take nude photographs, and in some cases, to engage in sex acts with Raniere."

In a sentencing memo filed last week, the government asked the Eastern District of New York to "impose a sentence below the otherwise applicable advisory Guidelines range" due to Mack's "assistance" in the case. U.S. attorneys revealed that the 38-year-old was cooperative with authorities, previously providing the government with audio recordings of Raniere discussing a "branding" ritual performed on his victims whom he groomed as "slaves."

ALLISON MACK'S FORMER NXIVM MEMBERS, NEIGHBORS ARE DESPERATE FOR ‘CLOSURE’ AS SENTENCING DATE REMAINS UNKNOWN

Mack provided information to prosecutors about how Raniere encouraged "the use of demeaning and derogatory language, including racial slurs, to humiliate ‘slaves,’" the government papers also said.

Actress Catherine Oxenberg's daughter India alleged last year that Mack instructed her to "seduce" Raniere and forced her to hand over nude photos as "collateral" as part of a blackmail scheme. India said that should she not follow through with Mack's demands, she could be punished with cold showers, extreme calorie restriction and more.

Mack's sentencing comes after the actress served three years under house arrest at her parent's home in California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York officially scheduled her June 30 sentencing date in May, prompting reaction from Mack's former neighbors and ex-NXIVM members.

"Finally!" a former neighbor of Mack's told Fox News last month. "I'd like to see her get seven years."

Toni Natalie, a former NXIVM member and girlfriend of Raniere, also told Fox News at the time that while she was glad to see Mack get her day in court, she's still waiting on co-defendant Nancy Salzman to be sentenced.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meanwhile, former NXIVM whistleblower Jessica Joan told us in an interview that Mack "needs to be held accountable" for her crimes.

Raniere was sentenced last year to 120 years in prison for his conviction on sex-trafficking charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.